Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$105.75. 241,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,056. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$96.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.00.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

