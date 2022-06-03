Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. 1,185,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ventas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

