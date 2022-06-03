Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells 5,528 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritex alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00.

VBTX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.