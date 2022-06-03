Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 64,253 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 534,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

