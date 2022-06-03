Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Woodward stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.