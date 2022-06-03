Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.