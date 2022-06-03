Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

