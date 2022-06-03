Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Compass Point

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Compass Point to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.17. 19,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,546. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,587,097.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $33,546,600 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

