Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

