IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

