Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY):

6/2/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35).

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 514 ($6.50) to GBX 498 ($6.30).

5/25/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.41) to GBX 516 ($6.53).

5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11).

5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.60) to GBX 586 ($7.41).

4/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

4/4/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 532 ($6.73) to GBX 514 ($6.50).

Shares of ATDRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,404. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.