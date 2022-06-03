Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2022 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

5/27/2022 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

5/16/2022 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

4/10/2022 – iQIYI is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,815 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

