Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

6/1/2022 – Keysight Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The company is witnessing growth in both segments, driven by solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor firms are increasingly developing chips based on process technology. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and investments in 400G/ 800G Ethernet for data centers bode well. Moreover, rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for growth. However, the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to international exposure and increasing operating expenses are concerns. Uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Integration risks due to acquisition binge pose another challenge for the company.”

5/18/2022 – Keysight Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00.

5/16/2022 – Keysight Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $166.00.

4/12/2022 – Keysight Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

