Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO):

5/30/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

ABEO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

