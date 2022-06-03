Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO):
- 5/30/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 5/29/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 5/21/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
ABEO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.92.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
