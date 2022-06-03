Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $94.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $138.00.

4/25/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/19/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 169,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 0.9% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

