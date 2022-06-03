Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):
- 5/30/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/26/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/19/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.20 ($64.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/6/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($62.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($68.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($68.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €35.62 ($38.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.68. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €31.76 ($34.15) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
