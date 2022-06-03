Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vonovia (ETR: VNA):

5/30/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/26/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/18/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.20 ($64.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/6/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($62.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($68.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($68.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($61.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($56.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €35.62 ($38.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.68. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €31.76 ($34.15) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.