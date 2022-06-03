Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 3rd (ACC, ACCO, ADSE, ADXN, AER, AFLYY, ALLG, ALSMY, AMRX, APS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 3rd:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements as well as cost-saving initiatives have been aiding amid a rising cost scenario. Cost inflation and supply-chain expenses weighed on the gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein top and bottom lines fell year over year. Management’s guidance for fiscal 2022 includes increased core inflation, mainly due to logistics. Nonetheless, robust pricing; supply-chain productivity and saving efforts; better labor outlook and easier year-over-year comparisons, are likely to lead to margin progress and earnings recovery in the second half of fiscal 2022. Apart from this, Campbell Soup is benefiting from strength in its Snacks business, as well as focus on core strategies like innovation.”

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects. Also, supply-chain constraints are likely to hurt its growth prospects in the near-term.”

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

