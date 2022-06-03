Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 3rd (AMKYF, BNTGY, CIEN, DGX, ECL, EMBVF, HT, HXGBY, KAMN, LNVGY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 3rd:

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a buy rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $410.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $420.00.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, supply and sale of nursing care and child care products. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. The Domestic Baby and Mother segment manufacture and sells child care products. It also includes supplements and maternity good. The Child Rearing Support segment operates child care facilities and provides baby-sitting services. The Healthcare and Nursing segment manufacture and sells both health and nursing care products and also provides home-care support services. The Overseas segment manufactures and sells child care and women’s care products for overseas markets. The China segment handles purchased goods sales from businesses in China. The others segment includes the manufacture and sale of child care products to non-group of companies. Pigeon Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Toho Titanium (OTC:TTNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $173.00 price target on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

