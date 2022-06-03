Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/27/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/26/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/22/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/14/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 88 ($1.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,568 ($32.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,753.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,049.12. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,436 ($30.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($46.67).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.
Read More
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.