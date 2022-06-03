Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/22/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 88 ($1.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,568 ($32.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,753.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,049.12. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,436 ($30.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($46.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

