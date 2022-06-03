INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Critical Comparison

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -191.70% -137.40% -72.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bluejay Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.20%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 2.62 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.