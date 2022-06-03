Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

