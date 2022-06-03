Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Acquires $68,400.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IOVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 9,519,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,122. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.