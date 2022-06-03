iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

IQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,136,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,895. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.89. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $16,222,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.