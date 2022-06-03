Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
IREN stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.