Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

IREN stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

