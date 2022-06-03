ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.44).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.20) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,230.86). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($151,088.94). Insiders purchased a total of 66,255 shares of company stock worth $5,074,713 in the last three months.

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

