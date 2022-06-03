Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IVH opened at $11.38 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

