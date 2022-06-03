Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of IVH opened at $11.38 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.
About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
