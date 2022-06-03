J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

