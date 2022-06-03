Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,111 over the last quarter.
BATS:JAMF opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.
About Jamf (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
