Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,111 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,595,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JAMF opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

