Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JWLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $$28.82 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

