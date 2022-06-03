Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$46.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.28.

TSE JWEL traded down C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$37.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

