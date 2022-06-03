Jason W. Reese Buys 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,291 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,161.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,316,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,996.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 25,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

