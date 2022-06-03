Jason W. Reese Buys 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,291 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,161.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,316,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,996.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 25,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
