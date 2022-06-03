Jay Farner Buys 22,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,452,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

