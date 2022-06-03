Jay Farner Buys 22,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,452,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner purchased 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
