Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.94. 383,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 60,938 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

