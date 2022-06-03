Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $934,386.94 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 6,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,106. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.