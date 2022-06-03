Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $934,386.94 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 6,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,106. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

