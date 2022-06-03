Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

