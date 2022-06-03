Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

