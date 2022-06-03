Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BARK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BARK)

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BARK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARK’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

BARK opened at $2.00 on Friday. BARK has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 253,280 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

