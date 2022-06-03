Jefferies Financial Group Comments on eBay Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

