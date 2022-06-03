Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Subaru Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subaru currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

