Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

