Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.95 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.