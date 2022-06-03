Jefferies Financial Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $215.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

CRWD opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

