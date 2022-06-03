Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terumo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Terumo has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

