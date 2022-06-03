Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.35, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

