Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

BVNRY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

