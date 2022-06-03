Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CAH stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

