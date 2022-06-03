Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CarGurus stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in CarGurus by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

