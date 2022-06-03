Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

CME stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.05. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.