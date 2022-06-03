Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $134.19 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.13.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

