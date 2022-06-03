JMP Securities Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $43.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $63.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 98.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $21.71. 135,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.95. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $8,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

